Baltimore Farmers' Market

Farmers' Market Sundays under Baltimore's Jones Falls Expressway are always an experience, as farmers come from all over Maryland to sell their fruits and vegetables fresh off the farm. But the Sunday before Thanksgiving is typically among the busiest days of the year, as cooks from all over the Baltimore area seek out the freshest foods possible for their turkey dinners. This year was no exception, as finicky buyers jostled with one another for the best, and freshest, deals.