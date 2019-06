Algerina Perna / Baltimore Sun

Wrapped in a ruffles of pink pickled turnips, the peekytoe crab salad is among the new additions to Magdalena’s winter menu.

Chef Mark Levy wanted to incorporate a shellfish appetizer among Magdalena’s winter offerings. He considered crab ravioli, but took a decidedly unique approach with the Indian-spiced salad. The dish incorporates peekytoe crab (also known as Jonah crab) meat, vadouvan mayonnaise, puffed wild rice, chopped mint and pickled mango. The ingredients are mixed together, balled and plated atop radish slices, more pickled mango and herb oil. The mixture is then wrapped in leaves of pickled turnips and topped with grated cured egg yolk, lovage and flowering watercress.

205 E Biddle St., 410-514-0303, magdalenarestaurant.com