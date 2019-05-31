Eating your way around the 2014 Maryland Film Festival [Pictures]
This year's Maryland Film Festival will screen films at seven venues in Charles North, Mid-town Belvedere and Mount Vernon neighborhoods, including the Maryland Institute College of Art's Fred Lazarus IV Center, the Windup Space, the University of Baltimore Business Center, the MICA Brown Center and the Walters Art Museum. The festival is providing free shuttle service between the venues, which are within easy walking distance of each other. Good dining options won't be hard to find. You can start in the festival's Tent Village, which is located this year on the 100 block of North Avenue, between the Maryland Institute Studio Center and Joe Squared. You'll be able to buy food and refreshments provided by Golden West Cafe, Clementine restaurant and Sofi's Crepes. For more information about the festival, including details about the shuttle service and restaurant options, go to md-filmfest.com. -Richard Gorelick, The Baltimore Sun
Baltimore Sun photo/Algerina Perna
