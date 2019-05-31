10 favorite servers at Baltimore-area restaurants

Barbara Haddock Taylor / Baltimore Sun

Catonsville native Alex Mathews graduated from the University of Pittsburgh with a degree in linguistics and a certificate in Arabic studies. While deciding what to do next, he returned to Baltimore and started working as a food runner at Alewife. Today, the 26-year-old is happily ensconced as a server at Kooper's Tavern in Fells Point. “I like the people I work with, the camaraderie,” he said. “I like that you get a chance to make people's day.” Even when Mathews is juggling bartender and waiter duties on the tavern's second floor on a busy night, he handles the needs of customers with affable ease, taking food orders and tending to drink needs, all with a smile. Willy Dely, director of operations at Kooper's, calls him “our Swiss Army knife.”

1702 Thames St., Fells Point, 410-563-5423, kooperstavern.com