10 favorite servers at Baltimore-area restaurants

Barbara Haddock Taylor / Baltimore Sun
At 21, K'Cey Johnson already has six years of restaurant work under his belt. He started as a dishwasher at a diner and worked at a Taco Bell while living in Tampa, Fla. But he wanted fine-dining experience. After moving to Baltimore, he started to work for the Bagby Restaurant Group at Cunningham's in Towson. He is now a waiter and bartender at Fleet Street Kitchen in Harbor East. “I spend more time talking to people,” said Johnson. “I love the hospitality part of it.” Diners enjoy his enthusiasm and professionalism. He strives to make everyone's visit a special one. Johnson, who lives in Pigtown, is majoring in business at Towson University.
1012 Fleet St., Harbor East, 410-244-5830,
fleetstreetkitchen.com
Barbara Haddock Taylor / Baltimore Sun
Catonsville native Alex Mathews graduated from the University of Pittsburgh with a degree in linguistics and a certificate in Arabic studies. While deciding what to do next, he returned to Baltimore and started working as a food runner at Alewife. Today, the 26-year-old is happily ensconced as a server at Kooper's Tavern in Fells Point. “I like the people I work with, the camaraderie,” he said. “I like that you get a chance to make people's day.” Even when Mathews is juggling bartender and waiter duties on the tavern's second floor on a busy night, he handles the needs of customers with affable ease, taking food orders and tending to drink needs, all with a smile. Willy Dely, director of operations at Kooper's, calls him “our Swiss Army knife.”
1702 Thames St., Fells Point, 410-563-5423,
kooperstavern.com
No matter how good the food, a restaurant's wait staff can make or break a meal. The best of the lot can smooth out a lot of bumps along the way — a kitchen in the weeds, slow bartenders, wrong dishes and table mishaps. There are many unsung heroes in town, but these servers caught our eye for their superb service.
By Suzanne Loudermilk, For The Baltimore Sun