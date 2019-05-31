Critic's picks: Standout dishes at Baltimore restaurants

Barbara Haddock Taylor / Baltimore Sun

As one of Harbor East's newest upscale restaurants, Loch Bar has a speakeasy allure with a mostly seafood menu. It's the latest offering from the Atlas Restaurant Group, which operates Ouzo Bay in Harbor East and Boca Raton, Fla., and Azumi in Harbor East. We like the savory items but were bowled over by pastry chef Ahki Agnoustou's superior Smith Island cake for dessert. The local islanders have been making this multilayer cake for decades (it's now Maryland's official dessert), and Loch Bar's version stands tall with the best. Its eight layers of vanilla cake are filled with decadent chocolate mousse and ganache. You'll get a generous wedge.

280 International Drive, Four Seasons Baltimore, 443-961-8949, lochbarbaltimore.com