Critic's picks: Standout dishes at Baltimore restaurants

As one of Harbor East's newest upscale restaurants, Loch Bar has a speakeasy allure with a mostly seafood menu. It's the latest offering from the Atlas Restaurant Group, which operates Ouzo Bay in Harbor East and Boca Raton, Fla., and Azumi in Harbor East. We like the savory items but were bowled over by pastry chef Ahki Agnoustou's superior Smith Island cake for dessert. The local islanders have been making this multilayer cake for decades (it's now Maryland's official dessert), and Loch Bar's version stands tall with the best. Its eight layers of vanilla cake are filled with decadent chocolate mousse and ganache. You'll get a generous wedge.
280 International Drive, Four Seasons Baltimore, 443-961-8949,
lochbarbaltimore.com
When this charming, two-story bistro opened five years ago, it brought a thoughtful, casual, mostly seafood menu to Fells Point's main thoroughfare, Thames Street. You'll find Mid-Atlantic offerings like a fat crab cake in a cast-iron pan and Chesapeake rockfish, along with New England dishes like the excellent lobster roll. It's a sandwich for the ages with sweet chunks of claw and tail meat filling a buttered, open-face roll. The drawn butter on the side is a welcome extravagance.
1728 Thames St., 443-449-7726,
thamesstreetoysterhouse.com
We're out and about several times a week, and thank you, Baltimore restaurants, we've had some great meals. But some dishes are a notch above others, whether it's their originality, a reinterpretation of a regional dish or just a terrific presentation.
