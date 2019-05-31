Join the Orioles at Brews & O’s on June 10th! Don’t miss your chance and get tickets today.
Food Drink

10 meals under $10 at Baltimore restaurants

The debate has been settled: Alexander Hamilton will remain on the front of the $10 bill. Now, all we have to do is decide where to spend it. It may not go very far at some restaurants, but there are 10 ways to sate your appetite — and maybe even get a Washington back in the process.

By Suzanne Loudermilk, For The Baltimore Sun
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
66°