10 meals under $10 at Baltimore restaurants

We swoon every time we bite into the Scooch sandwich ($9.50) at Luigi's Italian Deli of Hampden. The hot pressed sandwich is piled with capocollo, soppressata, Prima Donna cheese (tastes like a marriage of Parmesan and Gouda), roasted red peppers, field greens and crushed hot cherry peppers in balsamic dressing. The crazy name equals a crazy good sandwich.
846 W. 36th St., Hampden, 443-438-4195
luigisdeli.net
After their food cart started drawing a crowd at the Fells Point Farmers' Market, Ekiben's three owners found a brick-and-mortar location to sell their goods year-round. One of their earliest creations, a Thai chicken meatball steamed bun ($9) with coconut sauce and papaya slaw, is still a yummy big seller.
1622 Eastern Ave., Fells Point, 410-558-1914
ekibenbaltimore.com
The debate has been settled: Alexander Hamilton will remain on the front of the $10 bill. Now, all we have to do is decide where to spend it. It may not go very far at some restaurants, but there are 10 ways to sate your appetite — and maybe even get a Washington back in the process.
By Suzanne Loudermilk, For The Baltimore Sun