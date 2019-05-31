Pictures: Dining and drinking outside in Baltimore

To say that spring came early this year would be an understatement. With temperatures hovering around 80 a few weeks ago, it felt more like June than March. There are many ways to take advantage of the weather, but few are as fun as a leisurely lunch, dinner or drinks outside. To help you make the most of it, we've compiled this list of 10 Baltimore restaurants and bars with decks, patios and other al fresco seating. Some have just opened for the season; others will set out more tables soon. All are fine options for fair weather. -- Erik Maza and Richard Gorelick Also see: Baltimore-area outdoor events