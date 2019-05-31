Cronut craze hits Baltimore and New York [Pictures]

Baltimoreans who don't want to, or can't, or wouldn't dream of making the trip to New York City for the real Cronut experience can now taste facsimile versions in at least two Baltimore restaurants. Regi's in Federal Hill introduced its version of the croissant-doughnut treat it early June. And just three blocks down Light Street, the Rowhouse Grille started serving its version, which it calls a "Rownut," in mid-July.