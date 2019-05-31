Pictures and recipes: Baltimore Sun cookie contest 2010

In our annual call for cookie recipes, readers responded in force. From nearly 100 submissions, we culled the list to a more reasonable 25 for testing, looking for a balance of the tried and true with the new and unusual. After a frantic weekend in their kitchens, our test bakers convened, and after much discussion -- and many sips of water to cleanse the palate -- we managed to agree on a dozen winners. Whether you consider yourself a traditionalist or a trend-setter in the cookie department, you're sure to find some recipes here to add to your repertoire. -- Julie Rothman, Special to The Baltimore Sun Also see: • Cookie recipes • Past years' favorite recipes • Baltimore desserts • 100 things Baltimore foodies must try • Baltimore Holiday Guide 2010