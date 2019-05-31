10 Baltimore Restaurant Week menus that stand out: summer 2017 edition

Baltimore Restaurant Week returns July 28-Aug. 6, with more than 100 restaurants offering prix-fixe brunches, lunches and dinners up to $35.

Conceived in New York, the promotion has become a way for restaurants across the country to drum up business during slow periods. It’s now offered biannually in Baltimore.

These 10 restaurants participating in this summer’s Restaurant Week caught our eye for their menus’ uniqueness, value and novelty. The full list of participating restaurants and their menus can be found online at baltimorerestaurantweek.com.