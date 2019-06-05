Best Baltimore bars 2017: Beer havens, skillful cocktails and everything in between

There is no exact science to a great bar.

Atmosphere can trump beer selection. A gracious, informative staff can be more valuable than high-end liquor. An exciting cocktail list makes it easier to forgive an unfortunate soundtrack.

In Baltimore, we’re reminded of this every time we head out for a drink. Just as there’s no formula to the city’s charm, there’s no equation bar owners can solve to become a neighborhood staple or a community- gathering space.

So keep this mind, despite its obviousness: There are far more than 25 excellent bars in the city. These just happen to be our favorites right now. — Wesley Case

