Top Baltimore-area spots to enjoy a drink outdoors

After a winter that seemed to overextend its welcome and then weekends filled with rain, many around Baltimore would enjoy nothing more than taking in a hot day with a drink in hand.

Rahul Raghavan, a former Canton resident now living in Oregon, was back in town on a recent weekday, taking in the chic scenery and eating lunch with a friend on the patio in the back of Gunther & Co. in Brewers Hill.

“Having outdoor spaces, especially to enjoy the Baltimore summer, is great,” Raghavan said. “It’s just a chill place to take in the weather.”

Fortunately, there are plenty of outdoor spaces in the Baltimore area to relax with food and drinks. Consider these establishments a good place to start.

(Wesley Case | The Baltimore Sun)