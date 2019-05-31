BAROAK Cookhouse & Taproom in Annapolis

Suddenly, mussels and frites are everywhere. Belgian-themed restaurants, fry shops and bars have been cropping up in Baltimore lately. And now, Annapolitans have a new Belgian-inspired hangout.

The featured menu items at BAROAK Cookhouse & Taproom, the big and brassy new restaurant inside the Loews Annapolis Hotel, are indeed mussels and frites, those just-slightly crispy Belgian-style fries.