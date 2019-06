Algerina Perna / Baltimore Sun

Chef-owner Jason Ambrose proved years ago he knew what he was doing in the kitchen at Salt. Opened in mid-December 2014, this latest project shows he can make an unpretentious bar a destination as well. If you never thought of Locust Point as a neighborhood for drinks, 1157 will make you reconsider. 1157 Haubert St., Locust Point. facebook.com/1157barandkitchen.

Review: "1157 Bar & Kitchen brings smart execution to Locust Point"