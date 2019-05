Algerina Perna, Baltimore Sun photo

You've never seen galaktaboureko like the galaktaboureko at Ouzo Bay, where the desserts are dressed with the giddy and glamorous spun-sugar creations of pastry chef Akis Anagnostou. It's a startling variation on a classic featuring vanilla custard, phyllo, and honey syrup. It would be worth getting even without the spun-sugar creations, which make you think of Dale Chiluly's glass pieces. $9. Ouzo Bay , 1000 Lancaster St., Harbor East, 443-708-5818, ouzobay.com