Baltimore's 50 best bars [Pictures]

"So, what's there to do in Baltimore?" Residents get this question all the time from visitors, the ones who often associate the city with "The Wire," the aquarium, sports and little else. The city's tourism board surely has plenty of viable answers, but the rest of us know the truth: Go to the bar. But which one? With so many great options -- and many hiding in plain view -- we had the painful (at least on our liver) task of selecting the 50 best within city limits. -- Wesley Case, The Baltimore Sun