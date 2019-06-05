Baltimore's 100 best bars [Pictures]
Baltimore's nightlife scene is a reflection of its people -- extremely eccentric, but just as endearing. We put personality at a premium, and expect good value, too. So while we're happy to visit D.C. for the occasional swanky escape, given the choice, we'd take a cold Boh in a Baltimore bar nearly every time. But which one? Ask 100 Baltimoreans their favorite bar and you'll likely receive just as many answers. That's because it's a diverse, forever-evolving community, susceptible to rising trends (craft cocktails, beer-snob hang-outs, sophisticated wine bars), but firmly committed to its long-standing haunts and dives. Last year, we broke the overall top bars list down into Top 10s (best places to go dancing, best places to meet singles, etc.). But this year, we stripped the signifiers and tackled the city's scene head-on. Raise a glass, and let the debates begin. --By Wesley Case Also see: • Baltimore's top bars [Sortable list] | Baltimore's best restaurants, bars [Map] • Baltimore's 100 best restaurants [Pictures] • Readers' favorite bars [Pictures]
