Baltimore Sun bar reviews

Come and knock on the door of Canton cocktail bar the Regal Beagle
The closing of Jack’s Bistro earlier this year felt bittersweet. Yes, chef-owner Ted Stelzenmuller stayed in Canton to open the more casual Blair’s on Hudson, but what would happen to the charming, downright romantic space that housed a neighborhood favorite for more than a decade? Could a new...
Dylan's Oyster Cellar makes good on promise shown years ago
A great idea often starts somewhere small. Dylan’s Oyster Cellar, for example, began in the spring of 2014 as a casual pop-up concept inside a modest Mount Vernon incubator space (which later became the cocktail bar Sugarvale). As I wrote in a review at the time, the attention to detail — from...
At this tiny basement bar in Mount Vernon, music and mood are the focus
The most memorable bars possess a certain strand of conviction in their DNA. This doesn’t mean they’re rigid — good bars must adapt on the fly — but at their core, they know what they have to offer, and they confidently stand by it. A recent Friday night trip to Diskobar, a small Mount Vernon establishment...
The Elk Room's exclusive allure, quality cocktails come at a price Baltimore isn't quite used to
The party could be heard, but not seen, and it made me want to enter even more. At around 10 p.m. on a recent Saturday, I hit the buzzer on the gothic, unmarked door after a pull on the handle didn’t suffice. A woman holding a white notepad opened it to reveal a small area that served as a buffer...
Minnow stands out in South Baltimore with whimsical cocktails, technique
The woman at the bar asked if she could take my picture. The reason wasn’t actually me, but my drink: Love Potion No. 8, a new cocktail on the fall menu at Minnow, the chic-yet-casual, seafood-focused restaurant and bar in South Baltimore. Placed on the bar top, the pale yellow drink dramatically...
Bar Vasquez impresses in Fells Point with curated wine, balanced cocktails
In Baltimore, even the most posh bars can be ripe for a rebrand. Tony Foreman recognized this in Pazo, the Fells Point hotspot he opened with chef Cindy Wolf in 2004. After operating as a Spanish restaurant for a decade, Pazo kept its name but became a Southern Italian eatery a few years ago. In...
Paulie Gee's back bar graduates from best-kept secret status
You’d be forgiven for overlooking the back bar at Paulie Gee’s. With a couple of eye-catching, wood-burning ovens located in the center of the Hampden restaurant, acting as its beating heart, it’s easy to stick to the front half and its plentiful seating. Neapolitan-style pizza is the main draw...
Revived Baltimore Eagle leather bar pulsates with good energy
When the Baltimore Eagle closed at the end of 2012, the city lost a storied establishment that was more than just a place to socialize and dance. It was an open-minded, safe space for all visitors, including those who embraced its leather subculture for personal enjoyment and empowerment. But after...
Hightopps Backstage Grille sustains success with breezy atmosphere, attentive service
Those visiting Hightopps Backstage Grille for the first time will likely notice the Timonium mega sports bar’s popularity before even exiting the car. It’s the type of place that requires staffing just for its parking lots — the type of people you’d expect to see at a concert venue or sporting...
Debated for years, Crossbar der Biergarten impresses in Federal Hill
For about seven years, Crossbar der Biergarten was just an ambitious megabar concept, a “coming soon” social media account and a lightning rod of a topic among Federal Hill residents. To many outsiders, it also sounded like an amorphous idea — one you’d hear murmurs about, but wonder if it’d ever...