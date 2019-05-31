Baltimore Summer Restaurant Week 2016 locations, menu highlights
Baltimore Summer Restaurant Week is back. About 100 restaurants are participating in the promotion, which runs from July 22-31. Restaurants are offering fixed-price brunches, lunches and dinners at costs of their choosing during the deal week, and you can expect many to extend their Restaurant Week offerings beyond next weekend. Brunches and lunches cost $12-$20, and dinners run $20 to $35. Check out the participating restaurants and highlights from their Restaurant Week menus. For full menus and pricing, visit baltimorerestaurantweek.com.
Sarah Meehan, Christiana Amarachi Mbakwe
