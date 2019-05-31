Baltimore Summer Restaurant Week 2016 locations, menu highlights

Kim Hairston, Baltimore Sun photo

Aggio will offer a three-course brunch ($20) and three- or four-course dinner ($35/$45) during Restaurant Week. Bottomless cocktails with brunch run an additional $20.16, and wine pairings with dinner are $25.16 for three courses or $30.16 for four courses. Some dishes carry an extra charge.

Menu highlights:

Brunch: Caprese, Caesar salad, asparagus, crudo ($7 extra) or yellow gazpacho; Arctic char ($7), tonnarelli nero, doppio agnolotti, muffuletta, omelet or frittata of the day; and espresso cremeux, tiramisu or fennel panna cotta.

Dinner: Caesar salad, yellow gazpacho or crudo; tonnarelli nero, pansotti or doppio agnolotti; day boat scallops, local fluke, roasted chicken or 45-day dry-aged ribeye ($15); and espresso cremeux, panna cotta or olive oil cake.

(614 Water St., 410-528-0200, volt-aggio.com)