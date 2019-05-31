Join the Orioles at Brews & O’s on June 10th! Don’t miss your chance and get tickets today.
Food Drink

Baltimore restaurants with the best ambiance

If you’re looking for a restaurant with ambiance as memorable as the food, check out these 10 stunners. Their top-notch design will surround you with beauty, whether you want a historic setting, a sophisticated atmosphere or a whimsical room.

By Suzanne Loudermilk, For The Baltimore Sun
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
66°