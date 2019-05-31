Baltimore restaurants with the best ambiance

Jen Rynda / Baltimore Sun Media Group
The owners of The Ambassador created a luxurious oasis for their stellar Indian food at Ananda. The Howard County restaurant is housed in a stately, municipal-looking building with no sign but plenty of allure. The dining rooms and year-round terrace exude charm with rich fabrics, stained glass, mirrors, beautiful light fixtures, elegant bookcases and several fireplaces. Ananda means “bliss” or “happiness” in Sanskrit, and the restaurant will take you to a happy place.
7421 Maple Lawn Blvd., Fulton, 301-725-4800,
anandarestaurant.net
Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun
In many ways, Blue Hill Tavern was at the forefront of the Brewers Hill renaissance. From the time the vertical sign was installed on the front of the refurbished building in 2009, it was lauded for its stunning design. The interior of the two-story space is accented in cerulean blue and dark wood, featuring an open staircase with shiny chrome railings that leads to a second-floor dining room, bar and balcony with a sweeping view of the city. The first floor also has a sleek dining area (ask for the alcove) to enjoy the delicious new American menu.
938 S. Conkling St., Brewers Hill, 443-388-9363,
bluehilltavern.com
If you’re looking for a restaurant with ambiance as memorable as the food, check out these 10 stunners. Their top-notch design will surround you with beauty, whether you want a historic setting, a sophisticated atmosphere or a whimsical room.
By Suzanne Loudermilk, For The Baltimore Sun