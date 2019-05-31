Baltimore restaurants with the best ambiance

Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun

In many ways, Blue Hill Tavern was at the forefront of the Brewers Hill renaissance. From the time the vertical sign was installed on the front of the refurbished building in 2009, it was lauded for its stunning design. The interior of the two-story space is accented in cerulean blue and dark wood, featuring an open staircase with shiny chrome railings that leads to a second-floor dining room, bar and balcony with a sweeping view of the city. The first floor also has a sleek dining area (ask for the alcove) to enjoy the delicious new American menu.

938 S. Conkling St., Brewers Hill, 443-388-9363, bluehilltavern.com