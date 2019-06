Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun

Thursday night belly dancing at Pikesville's Silk Road is the best kind of fun, but even on quiet evenings, the restaurant is worth a visit for its tasty delivery of traditional Uzbek dishes. This cuisine combines Middle Eastern and Mediterranean influences, resulting in savory, fragrant dishes like ground beef kebabs and the beef-and-onion-stuffed samsa, a meat pastry. 1004 Reisterstown Road, Pikesville, 410-205-7717, silkroadbistro.com

