The Maryland Wineries Association is holding its second annual Winter Wine at Evergreen event at the Evergreen Museum & Library's Carriage House. Wines will be curated by Mary Zajac and Jonathan Palevsky of WBJC's "World of Wine." A $65 Carriage House Pass includes samplings of 30+ wines from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m,, is $65. It will be preceded by a Sparkling Wine reception from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Evergreen Museum & Library. The cost for both receptions is $80.