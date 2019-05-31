Readers choice: Top 10 favorite restaurants
Here are the top 10 choices from our online poll that asked readers to name the best local restaurant. Readers could choose from a list of 10 past favorites or write in their own selection. Nearly 1,200 votes were cast for Baltimore classics as well as a new kid on the block, and Abbey Bistro Burger was the clear favorite. Those waffle-fry nachos are hard to beat — and the burgers aren’t bad either.
