10 Baltimore dining personalities we love

Algerina Perna / Baltimore Sun

When Naijha Wright talks about what she does, her face lights up with a broad smile and her enthusiasm is palpable. For Wright, the co-owner of the vegan soul food restaurant Land of Kush and organizer of the Vegan Soulfest, food is more than fuel — it's a tool that brings people together and builds community. "The people who come in here — we get all types, all cultures, all backgrounds," she says. "I'm a person who loves diversity and its energy. We love what we do because we're doing something good for the environment overall."

840 N. Eutaw St., Seton Hill, 410-225-5874, landofkush.com

For a review and directions, go to Dish Baltimore.