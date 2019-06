Amy Langrehr / Handout

Amy Langrehr, a Baltimore food writer and social media consultant, runs one of the city's best and most active food-related Instagram accounts. She posts photos that include restaurant meals, what she's cooking at home and even shots of the chickens that live in her Hampden backyard.

Two of Langrehr's favorites on Instagram are Wit + Wisdom Tavern's executive chef Zack Mills (@zmills417) and Cinghiale chef Julian Marucci (@julianmarucci). “Both are really interactive, so when people comment, they comment back.”

instagram.com/charmcitycook