Island View Waterfront Cafe's sweeping view of the Chesapeake Bay is worth the drive — or boat ride — to this out-of-the-way spot. Set on a small peninsula, the restaurant is surrounded by water, with the bay on one side and Browns Creek on the other. Every table, from the deck to the flat lawns to the inside of the window-lined restaurant, is prime territory for gazing at the water, preferably while downing a big bowl of Island View's crab soup. 2542 Island View Road, Essex, 410-687-9799, islandviewwaterfrontcafe.com

