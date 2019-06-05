Bottomless brunches around Baltimore

At the start of each weekend, plenty of text-message chains all around Baltimore begin with the same question: “Brunch?”

Here, the leisurely paced gathering is more than a meal — it's a time to catch up with friends and family, celebrate, complain about the workweek and meet new people. For many, it's also an opportunity to catch an early buzz on a budget — thanks to the popular bottomless-brunch model, in which patrons pay a flat rate and get an unlimited amount of drinks (usually bloody marys and mimosas) within a certain time frame.

To help narrow the options, we highlighted some area bottomless brunches to try. So figure out your designated-driver situation, set a reasonable alarm and prepare for a day of fun.