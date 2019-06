Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun

The name may say “wine bar,” but 13.5 is set up for serious eats. Lobster melds with soft egg in a tangle of frisee salad. Octopus cacciatore is all savory and smoke. Cyrus Keefer was named executive chef earlier this year, and his touch shows. Hampden swanky? Here it is. 1117 W. 36th St., Hampden, 410-889-1064, 135winebar.com.

