9 best places for breakfast and brunch

Colby Ware, For The Baltimore Sun

Artifact is the breakfast place for coffee geeks and the people who love them. The magnificent, drippy mess of a fried-egg sandwich on a homemade English muffin is the menu’s weightiest item. But scattered among the laptops that cover most of the tables, you’ll find a hearty bowl of oatmeal, fresh yogurt and granola, or buttery pastries sporting wedges of apples or pears. 1500 Union Ave., Hampden, 410-235-1881, artifactcoffee.com

