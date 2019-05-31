9 best places for breakfast and brunch

Colby Ware, For The Baltimore Sun
Artifact is the breakfast place for coffee geeks and the people who love them. The magnificent, drippy mess of a fried-egg sandwich on a homemade English muffin is the menu’s weightiest item. But scattered among the laptops that cover most of the tables, you’ll find a hearty bowl of oatmeal, fresh yogurt and granola, or buttery pastries sporting wedges of apples or pears. 1500 Union Ave., Hampden, 410-235-1881,
When she’s not charming television audiences on the Food Network, or busy opening a new restaurant in Federal Hill, Sarah Simington is hard at work at Blue Moon Cafe, her 19-year-old Fells Point eatery, where hungry diners line up outside, waiting patiently for tables. Blue Moon’s sweet specials, like ice cream-topped dulce de leche French toast, make headlines, but the savory dishes — think potato pancakes with homemade salsa — are equally satisfying. 1621 Aliceanna St., Fells Point, 410-522-3940,
If breakfast is the most important meal of the day, then these 9 establishments — home to our favorite breakfasts and brunches — must be some of the most important restaurants in and around the city. This gallery was originally published in 2015.
