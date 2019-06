Algerina Perna / Baltimore Sun

When Jason Ambrose opened 1157 Bar + Kitchen late last year, he made clear that it was not intended as a Locust Point retread of Salt, his popular Butchers Hill restaurant. At 1157, the bar comes first, but Ambrose can’t hide his culinary talent. 1157's short, small plate-driven menu plays with exotic flavors and ingredients, from wild boar ribs to orange-scented octopus.

1157 Haubert St., Locust Point, 443-449-5525, facebook.com/1157barandkitchen

For a review, go to Midnight Sun.