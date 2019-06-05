Baltimore at South by Southwest 2012 [Pictures]

Handout

Judging by his latest track -- "Roses" -- the Baltimore native is only interested in an unrecognizable strain of R&B, futuristic and twisted, that might be the R&B of tomorrow or 20 years from now. He'll release his first LP, "Here We Are," later this year and also produced part of Rye Rye's gestating debut, which, by the look of things, we'll probably hear three SXSWs from now. Wednesday, 1:15 a.m. at Club 606.