AP

Andre 3000 Esquire's best-dressed manAndre 3000 is the world's best-dressed man, according to Esquire magazine. "He's a complete individual. But that's really the point," Nick Sullivan, Esquire's fashion director, said on Aug. 11. Andre 3000 is the usually over-the-top dressed half of hip-hip duo OutKast. Some of the 30-year-old's fashion outings include a lime green jacket at the 2004 Grammy Awards, candy apple red fur for the VH1 "Big in 2003" ceremony and a pink-on-pink ensemble for the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards.