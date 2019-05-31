Pictures: Scenes from the Patapsco Dutch Farmers' Market
The Patapsco Dutch Farmer's Market features a mix of traditional and conventional foods. After renovating the hall themselves over the past year, 15 vendors opened Patapsco Dutch Farmers' Market in May at 3321 Annapolis Road, next to the Patapsco Flea Market. The three days a week the market is open -- Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays -- the Amish travel 90 minutes each way in rented vans.
