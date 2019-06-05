(Almost) Last call: 10 best places for late-night eats around Baltimore

Michael Ares / Baltimore Sun

1621 Aliceanna St., Fells Point

410-522-3940; bluemoonbaltimore.com

Open: 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 24 hours on Friday and Saturday; 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday

Fifteen years ago, Blue Moon Café started staying open late on weekends so it could serve the restaurant industry workers throughout Fells Point, said owner Sarah Simington.

“It’s nice to help sober people up and fill their bellies, and eggs Benedict at 2 a.m. is rad, but really, it’s a place for [restaurant industry] guys to go when they got off work to have dinner,” Simington said. “Our night late started as a respite for the industry.”

Of course, plenty of others have benefited since. Some visitors will wait hours late at night for one of the 35 seats here, she said. They usually order the Captain Crunch Frenchtoast, biscuits and gravy or the huevos rancheros.

“They’re coming in hungry, looking to soak it up really good before they pass out,” Simington said with a laugh.

And if they pass out early? That’s OK, too. If you get sick from drinking too much, “we’re going to clean it up,” the owner said with another laugh. “We all know what happens,” Simington said. “You are not going to be judged here.”