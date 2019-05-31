Pictures: Aida Bistro in Columbia

Just one week after closing their original Aida Bistro & Wine Bar, Mary and Joe Barbera reopened a new Aida across the way, in the Columbia Gateway office park. The new location gives the Barberas a few things they always wanted: a lunch operation, room for 30 more diners, a private dining room. But what pleases Joe Barbera the most is Aida's new wine bar, including the area's first fully developed wine-on-tap program.