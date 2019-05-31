Join the Orioles at Brews & O’s on June 10th! Don’t miss your chance and get tickets today.
Food Drink

Our favorite ways to experience new area restaurants

If you've been away from Baltimore this summer, or just hanging out by the pool, you've missed a lot of dining news. Starting in May and running through early September there have been some pretty stellar openings. We've found a lot to love about these places, but we've homed in on the one thing we love most about each of them.
Richard Gorelick
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
82°