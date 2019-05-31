Our favorite ways to experience new area restaurants

Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun photo

You have entered a quinoa-free zone. And you can forget about portion control. The bigger, the better at this new casino restaurant. But Fieri, famous for finding America's favorite diner food, is big believer in quality. So, the Mayor of Flavortown Burger is topped with Swiss cheese, onion straws and a whole other sandwich's worth of sliced pastrami, which Fieri proudly says he does not make in-house. "We can't make pastrami this good,' he says. Did we mention all of the burgers are served on a double-grilled pretzel bun? Guy Fieri's Baltimore Kitchen + Bar (Horseshoe Casino Baltimore, 1525 Russell St., 443-931-4200, caesars.com/baltimore)