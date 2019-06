Baltimore Sun photo by Kenneth K. Lam

Eli Knauer, a 10-year-old aspiring food critic, eats a fried mozzarella stick at S'ghetti Eddie's while his 6-year-old brother Owen eats in the background. Knauer likes being a food critic because he can eat for free. He is reviewing different restaurants on his blog "Adventures of a Koodie." He had few following until an international news service featured him in a story in which he was one of the judges in a grilled cheese sandwich contest. Now, some followers of his blog are from as far as Australia, Brazil and Taiwan.