50 best restaurants in Baltimore counties 2010 [Pictures]

Sun photo by Chris Kaltenbach

The first Edo Sushi opened in Timonium in 1997 and reinvigorated Baltimore County's strip-center sushi scene, earning high marks for the quality and presentation of its sushi and for the kitchen's casseroles and hot pots, too. All of that remains, and there are now three more Edos to serve you. Venue info: Edo Sushi in Timonium