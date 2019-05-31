50 best restaurants in Baltimore counties 2010 [Pictures]
Always, there were those lovely old country estates and gracious manor taverns with roaring fireplaces, but in the old days fine dining was associated with the city. Not so anymore. Now, there are more compelling reasons than ever for diners to cross county lines for a good meal. The 50 best county restaurants in Howard County, Anne Arundel County and Baltimore County is a mix of the old and the new, destinations for special occasions and joints for Monday night suppers, the chef-driven and crowd-pleasing. What made the list? The consistent, the conscientious, the creative and, sometimes, the cool. Don't see your favorite? Leave a comment below. --Richard Gorelick, Dining@Large Also see: Venue info for 50 best county restaurants Restaurants in Baltimore County | Restaurants in Anne Arundel County Restaurants in Howard County | Restaurants in Harford County Baltimore's 50 best restaurants | Baltimore's 50 best bars Prefer the text version? Here you go.