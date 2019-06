Sam Sessa, Baltimore Sun

The green sign out front has a four-leaf clover on it, but the Irishness ends at the door. At last check, Brannan's didn't even have Guinness on tap. It did, however, have one of the neighborhoods most colorful scenes. Brannan's is an earnest dive, serving draft beer in frozen plastic mugs. It's a little too well-lit, and the decor leaves a lot to the imagination, but Brannan's has killer karaoke and quite the cast of regulars. -- Sam Sessa