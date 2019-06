Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun

Ceremony Coffee Roasters, which has locations in Annapolis, Mount Vernon, Harbor Point and Washington, will offer free shipping on orders of $25 or more from Friday through Sunday at 11:59 p.m. on its website with the promo code MYCEREMONY. In stores, the company will run an Instagram promotion, encouraging patrons to use the hashtag #MyCeremony in photos showing their favorite way to experience Ceremony Coffee. Customers who show those photos to baristas will receive a free batch brew coffee or half-off espresso drinks.