2017 Halloween events in the Baltimore area

In a city as proudly off-kilter as ours, Halloween makes for one fun weekend in Baltimore.

Whether it’s a parade, a bar crawl, a metal concert, a bike ride or simply people-watching in Fells Point, the options are plentiful and wide-ranging. Those feeling extra ambitious (or aiming to show off that perfect costume) can zig-zag their way through multiple events, too. Consider the following events our suggestions for when it’s time to choose your own spooky adventure.

(You can find a hanuted houses roundup here.)