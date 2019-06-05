2017 Halloween events in the Baltimore area

Gene Sweeney Jr. / Baltimore Sun
Did you feel that? What was that noise? Hit the streets to learn the histories behind the haunted hangouts in Baltimore and Maryland. In the city, there’s the original Fells Point Ghost Walk Tour, starting 8 p.m. Friday, 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, 6 p.m. Sunday and 8 p.m. Monday ($13;
baltimoreghosttours.com; tours depart from 731 S. Broadway). Those curious about any spookiness related to the state's capital should try Annapolis' ghost tours, including the Sands House, one of the oldest homes in the town's history, at 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday ($14-$22, kids under 2 are free; annapolistours.com; tours depart from 99 Main St.).
Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter’s biggest event of the year returns to Patterson Park, South Patterson Park Avenue and East Baltimore Street, with enough activities to tire your pup out by lunchtime. It starts off with the Ready, Set … Sniff! 5K run and one-mile walk, followed by Downward Dog with Your Dog yoga and a Howl-o-Ween pet costume contest, because let’s face it — our pets look better in costume than we do. A beer garden with local food trucks will be open until 3 p.m., when the events end. Registration and check-in for the race, which starts at Pavilion 1, begins at 7:30 a.m. Saturday. $40-$45.
In a city as proudly off-kilter as ours, Halloween makes for one fun weekend in Baltimore.
Whether it’s a parade, a bar crawl, a metal concert, a bike ride or simply people-watching in Fells Point, the options are plentiful and wide-ranging. Those feeling extra ambitious (or aiming to show off that perfect costume) can zig-zag their way through multiple events, too. Consider the following events our suggestions for when it’s time to choose your own spooky adventure.
Wesley Case, Sarah Meehan