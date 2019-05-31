Easter 2016 dining options in Baltimore

Kim Hairston, Baltimore Sun photo
B&O American Brasserie at the Hotel Monaco will offer an early Easter brunch buffet ($25) before 10 a.m., including yogurt parfaits, vegetable frittatas and breakfast meats. After 10 a.m. the restaurant will serve more brunch items, including fennel apple salad, oven-roasted vegetables, an omelet station, grilled flank steak and bourbon bread pudding. The price goes up to $40 after 10 a.m. (2 N. Charles St., 443-692-6172,
bandorestaurant.com)
The Capital Grille will serve a three-course Easter brunch for $49 ($15 for children). The Inner Harbor restaurant’s fixed-price menu includes soups, salads and entrees such as lobster frittata, filet mignon and pan-seared salmon. (500 E. Pratt St., 443-703-4064,
thecapitalgrille.com)
Easter will be here before you know it. Restaurants in and around Baltimore will be serving Easter brunch and dinner on March 27. Here are some of the local restaurants offering specials for the holiday. Some require reservations, so call ahead for a table.
