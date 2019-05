Matt Button / Baltimore Sun Media Group

The Bel Air Chocolate & Candy Festival returns to the Bel Air Armory, 37 N. Main St., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 5. Admission is $5, and a list of vendors is available on the Bel Air Downtown Alliance's website. Above, Wyatt Lewandowski of Abingdon shows off his chocolate goatee as he enjoys ice cream at a past festival.