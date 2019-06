Baltimore Restaurant Week returns July 27-Aug. 5, when restaurants across the city will offer prix-fixe brunches, lunches and dinners for no more than $35. Among more than 100 restaurants participating in the promotion, there are a number of newcomers this summer. Not all of these restaurants are new to the city, but this is the first time they have rolled out special menus for the week-long promotion.

For more, go to baltimorerestaurantweek.com.