10 new things to try at the Baltimore Farmers Market

Christina Tkacik/Baltimore Sun

For business owners Nicole Foster and Dwight Campbell, the quest to make a non-dairy ice cream began at home. “Both of or boys are lactose intolerant,” Campbell said. So they began making their own, using ingredients like fresh cashews, dates and coconut milk. After just six months in business, Campbell said, their creams are on the menus at five area restaurants, including Ida B’s Table. They also sell a number of sauces. Try their coconut and cardamom cream, an exotic and refreshing combination. You'll have no problem making your way through a pint.