Join the Orioles at Brews & O’s on June 10th! Don’t miss your chance and get tickets today.
Food Drink

10 great Baltimore-area restaurants to take the kids

Dining with children doesn't have to be a pain. Just take them to one of these fantastic kid-friendly spots.

By Suzanne Loudermik/For The Baltimore Sun
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
66°