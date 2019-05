Colby Ware / Baltimore Sun photo

Ryleigh's Oyster is hosting a second season of oyster voyages on the Skipjack Sigsbee. This year's schedule of two-hour harbor tours starts with an evening outing on June 4 and an afternoon excursion on June 7. Each oyster voyage ticket includes unlimited refreshments, including oysters, Ryleigh's signature fruit crushes, beer, wine and appetizers. The voyages depart from The Living Classrooms pier at Frederick Douglass-Isaac Myers Maritime Park. Tickets for Ryleigh's oyster voyages are $65 ($40 for ages 21 and under) for the June 4, June 7 and Aug. 14 voyages. Tickets are $80 for the Sept. 9 and Sept 16 voyages, which coincide with Baltimore's Star-Spangled Spectacular event. For more information go to ryleighs.com.