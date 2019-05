We want everything on Ray Kumm's menu , but we're leaning toward the curried celery-root soup, poached cod and buckwheat waffle with ginger gelato. See you there. 1106 N. Charles St., thebrewersart.com.

The whole restaurant menu sounds tempting, but Bluegrass really got our attention big time with this entree: Vanilla scented pork cheeks with ginger, spinach, red peppers, apricots and gnocchi. Have to have it. 1500 S. Hanover St., bluegrasstavern.com.

Baltimore Winter Restaurant Week runs through Sunday, and some 100 restaurants are participating. But where to go? Don't worry. We've gone through all of the special menus and found our favorites. Take a look at the top 10 for Winter 2015.

Richard Gorelick