This beautifully plated arrangement of cold mussels with shallots, mint, lemon grass, red chiles and slices of jalapenos made our eyes water and our heart beat faster. $9. Jack's Bistro, 3123 Elliott St., Canton, 410-878-6542, jacksbistro.net

The Corner BYOB's new sidekick tavern warmed its way right into our heart with its perfect, buttery and rustic version of the European cafe staple. $8. The Other Corner Charcuterie Bar, 850 W. 36th St., Hampden, 443-869-5075, cornerbyob.com

We get a certain kind of pleasure when we meet a new dish, whether it's a culinary calling card at a new place or a creative leap at an established restaurant. These were the new dishes that gave us, and other Baltimoreans, the most pleasure last year.