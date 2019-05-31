The 10 best new dishes in Baltimore we've found so far this year

Photo courtesy Atlas Restaurant Group

Why we love it: There’s something exciting about the newness of eating Sawagani crabs, tiny freshwater crustaceans from Japan’s Inland Sea. You pop the whole thing in your mouth, give it a crunch, and move on to the next one. They taste, oddly, and wonderfully, like popcorn.

What the chef says: Azumi chef Eiji Takase has served Sawagani crabs at other restaurants but mostly as a garnish. They’re a hot appetizer item at Azumi, though, where they’re seasoned with salt and lime and flash-fried. "We sell over 1,000 pieces a week," Takase said. "We must be the No. 1 seller of Sawagani crabs in the United States."

Azumi. 725 Aliceanna St., Harbor East. 443-220-0477, azumirestaurant.com

$15